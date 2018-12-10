South East: NYCN warns Govt against Imposters

The South East chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has alleged that a group of persons are parading themselves as members of the leadership of the council, saying that such individuals are importers that are only interested in deceiving the public using the name of the body.

NYCN, in a statement signed by its Southeast Vice President Prince Chibuike Echem said ”our attention has been drawn to an attempt by some groups parading themselves as the leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria. This group is led by one Sokubo.

“We want to use this medium to inform and warn members of the public and government institutions who wish to carry out any business with the NYCN that this said group do not represent our interest and that they are, by implication, imposters, and therefore illegitimate

“NYCN is one body under the capable leadership of Comrade Bello Bala Shagari who was duly elected by the NYCN Gombe Convention held between 19th to 25th July 2018”.

“We wish to call on the Government of the five Eastern States to refer to the letter sent by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development introducing the duly elected Members of the National Executive. Any government of the region who carry out any business with this group purporting to be NYCN shall not be doing that in the interest of being the Youths of the zone and will be sabotaging the unity of the NYCN” .