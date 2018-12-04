SON vows to publish names of adulterated lubricants dealers

By Naomi Uzor

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), yesterday, said it would blacklist and publish the names of erring importers and manufacturers of fake and sub-standard lubricants in the country.

The Director General, SON, Osita Aboloma, disclosed that the action was aimed at sending a strong warning to unscrupulous individuals involved in the illicit business.

Aboloma stated this at the opening of SON’s office in Nassarawa State, adding that, “the name and shame” exercise would also help Nigerians to identify genuine lubricants in the market while also deriving value for hard- earned money spent on such products.

“SON classifiesA lubricants as life threatening and life endangering, the effect is far reaching and the nation cannot industrialize without quality lubricants,” he said.

He noted that courtesy of SON Act 2015, the agency has been empowered to prosecute purveyors of fake and substandard goods who indulge in the act of faking and adulterating established and successful brands to cheat Nigerian users.