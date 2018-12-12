SON targets 50% reduction in importation of substandard goods by 2019

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has disclosed that it aims to reduce importation of sub-standard goods into the country next year by about 50 per cent.

This was disclosed at a maritime stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop by the Director in charge of Inspectorate and Compliant Directorate in SON, Mr Obiora Manafa.

Manafa said that SON hopes to achieve the above objective through effective inspection and ensuring of compliance to the law for all imports into the country.

He also said that as from next year, SON intends to go into markets to take samples of goods, then go to the laboratory and test them.

He also disclosed that in some instance they may go and buy from the market and take to testing.

He pointed out that after testing, if such products are found to be substandard, they would go back to evacuate the products and arrest the owner of the shop to provide the supplier.

He stressed that the objective is to ensure that such fake products are not allowed into the country and the importers are prosecuted to serve as deterrent for others who may wish to do the same.

He also mentioned that some companies are faking Nigerian made products by taking samples abroad and asking for sub-standard version to be made and package in the name of the original product which are sold cheaper when brought into the country.

Manafa also said that some of the importers fake its SONCAP certificate in other to sell their sub-standard products.

He pointed out that some of the Nigerian made products mostly faked are lubricants, electric cables and others.

He also added that in order to curb the importation of substandard products, importers will be escorted to the warehouses if suspected. Samples will be taken and tested for standard.