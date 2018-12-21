SON mops up substandard lubricants nationwide

By Naomi Uzor

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) yesterday, mopped up substandard lubricants in different parts of the country.

Indeed, the standards body stated that the action became necessary after it discovered through its surveillance activities and extensive survey of the market that most lubricants in the market failed to meet quality parameters of the Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS).

The Director General, SON, Osita Aboloma, at an enforcement exercise to Swiss Park, a haven known for dealing in substandard lubricants in ASPAMDA market, Lagos, disclosed that over five containers have been seized to prevent them from finding their way into the hands of the unsuspecting consumers.

The Director General represented by the Coordinator, Surveillance, Intelligence and Monitoring (SIM) unit, SON, Isa Suleiman, said the products lacked the chemical compositions of the oil, which reduce wear and friction even in extreme conditions.

“ Before now, we did a lot of surveillance activities where most of the brands of this engine oils and lubricants were sampled and tested and quite a number of them failed including this particular brand we have intercepted” he said.