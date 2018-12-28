Solar firm powers over two million Nigerian lives, targets 30m by 2030

By Moses Nosike

Greenlight Planet, a global leader in solar home energy products, has delivered clean energy access to more than two million individuals in Nigeria.

On a mission to power, the lives of the underserved, Greenlight Planet began distributing its Sun King solar home energy products in the country in 2011. The company has focused on rapid innovation of its product offerings and distribution strategy ever since.

Speaking on Greenlight Planet in Nigeria, Global Business Leader, Sun King EasyBuy, Mr. DhavalRadia, said, “Over the last 7 years, we have sold more than 500,000 life-changing Sun King solar solutions in Nigeria through strategic distribution partnerships and our own pay-as-you-go distribution channel.

Customers have been quick to recognize that an investment in Sun King products pays for itself over time, with several customers experiencing dramatic improvements in household savings, increased productivity for their small businesses and additional study–time for their children.”

He added that the quality and reliability of Sun King solar home systems has helped the organization build a loyal customer base over time. “While we are humbled by the warm acceptance of our products so far, for us this is just the beginning to reaching the 101 million individuals still living without basic access to electricity in Nigeria. To ensure that our products are affordable for even the most cash-constrained households, we launched our ‘EasyBuy’ pay-as-you-go distribution channel in early 2017″.

According to him, Sun King products enabled with EasyBuy (PAYG technology) now allow potential users with limited access to financing to pay for their Sun King products in small instalments over time. “With twenty-four flagship Sun King stores across 23 active states, and a large network of nearly 1,200 local sales agents (“Sun King Energy Officers”), the Sun King EasyBuy door-to-door sales channel is accelerating Greenlight Planet’s growth in Nigeria while also boosting employment opportunities within local communities”, he said.

He said that the organization’s vision is to establish a world-class distribution and energy financing eco-system for the vast off-grid populations of rural Nigeria. “With our rigorous efforts and continued innovation, our goal is to power 30 million lives by 2030 in Nigeria.