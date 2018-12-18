Sodomy: Court remands farmer pending DPP advice

A Sokoto State Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 23-year-old farmer, Jamilu Muhammad, for alleged sodomising a 17-year-old boy, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, who gave the order, held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Adamu adjourned the case until Jan. 4, 2019 for mention and transfer to a court of competent jurisdiction.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Abubakar told the court that the defendant, who resides in Makera Assada area of Sokoto, committed the offence on Nov. 2.

Abubakar said that the defendant on several occasions criminally deceived a 17-year-old boy into having sex with him in a primary school in Sokoto.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code. (NAN)