Smile, Taxify align to improve trip experiences with 4G LTE mobile connectivity

By Juliet Umeh

Internet provider, Smile Communications Nigeria, has announced a strategic partnership with Taxify to improve internet connectivity on trips and help drivers reduce operating costs.

The partnership, available to all registered drivers across Nigeria offers them the opportunity to own a Smile device bundled with a data plan at an affordable rate. The service will also include free in-car Superfast broadband internet access to improve rider’s experiences on the go.

General Manager, Sales & Distribution of Smile Nigeria, Onamari Horsfall, said:

“This partnership is very exciting for both organisations. It combines the innovative services that empower Smile customers to stay in touch with loved ones and achieve more, with Taxify’s reliable and safe rides necessary for passengers to commute.”

Taxify’s Country Manager, Uche Okafor said: “This strategic partnership with Smile is consistent with our mission to be the best way to move within the country. Better internet access equals a more reliable and rewarding service both on the driver end and the rider end and this partnership will be instrumental to help guarantee an overall better experience for everyone within the Taxify ecosystem.”

Smile prides itself consistent on providing value adding products and services, adding that this partnership aligns with its global vision to be the telecommunications service provider of choice in its market while simultaneously enabling its customers to achieve more.