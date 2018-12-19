Slot @20: Ooni challenges Ezeigbo to invest more on Igbo youths

By Prince Osuagwu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has challenged the Founder and CEO of Slot Systems Limited, Mr. Nnamdi Ezigbo to develop more Igbo youths even if as a legacy to boost entrepreneurial ventures in the country.

According to him, the Igbo, and indeed entire Nigeria have several youths who do not have support and are looking up to other Nigerians for support and it takes established people like the Nnamdi Ezeigbos to invest in them to strengthen the entrepreneurship base of the country. He said: “Nnamdi must give back to the society, not only in Lagos where his business is headquartered, but also among the Igbo race where he hails from. He should be able to raise several entrepreneurs that will take after him,” the Oba added.

This was as Slot Systems Limited, weekend, celebrated its 20 years of doing business in Nigeria.

The celebration was marked with the launch of a book titled ‘Entrepreneurship The Slot Way’, written by Ezeigbo himself.

Speaking at the event, Ezigbo, said he had gathered wealth of experience from handling Slot businesses in the last 20 years and decided to share part of his experiences in the book.

He added that the motivation to document his business experiences was to make a difference in the entrepreneurial space because most of the books on entrepreneurship, were written by foreign authors who do not understand the Nigerian market place and do not focus on the peculiarity and challenges of doing business in Nigeria.

The book, focuses mainly on entrepreneurship and how best to succeed in business.

Political Economist and management expert, Prof. Pat Utomi, described the book as a valuable case study to guide entrepreneurs in their business decisions. According to him, every entrepreneurial venture does not come easy and needs some useful tips that will guide entrepreneurs.

Also, Former Chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Chief Sam Ohuabunwa, also lauded Ezigbo.

This is also as serial Entrepreneur, Leo Stan Ekeh, commended Ezeigbo, saying: “It takes a large heart and high level of spirituality to succeed in business in Nigeria and the story of any successful business must be told to the younger generation.”