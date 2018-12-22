Shun criminals masquerading as politicians, Dickson tells youths

…Tasks Politicians on Peaceful Campaigns

…Says NDDC dong nothing about Niger Delta devt

By Samuel Oyadongha

BAYELSA State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, has called on the youths not to be misled by criminals and cultists masquerading as politicians in the state.

Nigeria laying foundation for transformation of tourism – FG tells D-8

Dickson said that the sole motivation of such unscrupulous characters was to destabilize and subvert the achievements of his administration in the past seven years.

Dickson made the comment during a live radio media chat in Yenagoa, on Thursday night.

The governor advised politicians not to overheat the polity, as they go about their campaigns insisting that people should be free to campaign and vote candidates of their choice.

He said Bayelsa was one of the safest and most stable in the country as a result of the huge investments his administration made in the security sector of the state.

He also appealed to parents and guardians to be more committed to monitoring and observing the behaviour and activities of their wards as the government intensified the campaign against the scourge of cultism and drug abuse.

The governor who commended the security services for their determination and commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizenry, called on leaders at all levels to promote peaceful coexistence.

He ascribed the frequent change of Police Commissioners in the state to a sinister plot by the leadership of the opposition party in the state who want someone who will protect them and cover up their activities.

Dickson stressed that while it was not within his constitutional powers to determine who get posted to his state, it was his responsibility to ensure that things were done properly to secure the state.

The governor said the recent signing of the law, amending the Community Safety and Vigilante Corps would create increased opportunity for the citizens to participate more effectively in the security of their state.

He equally noted that, his administration had taken deliberate steps to stabilize the state through infrastructure and human capacity development in the past seven years.

His words: “Bayelsa remains one of the safest and most stable states in this region and in Nigeria. This is as a result of a lot of factors and measures put in place by this administration. The leadership of this state has shown maturity in how we have been managing things, even matters that are provocative.

“I want to commend the people of Bayelsa for their peaceful disposition and commitment to peace and order.”