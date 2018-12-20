Sheraton, Le Meridien hotels usher in Christmas

Sheraton Lagos Hotel , Sheraton Abuja Hotel, and Le Meridien Ogeyi Place, Port Harcourt will deliver an enriching Christmas experience this season of cheer.

The Area General Manager for all the hotels in Nigeria, Barry Curran explains: “That magical time of year is almost upon us and holidays are meant to be fun occasions when we feel happy and connected with friends and family.

Across our three hotels, Christmas will come to life with decorations to bring in the festive spirit, caroling to remind us of why we love Christmas, gifts to spread the seasons cheer and delicious meals to excite your palate and make this holiday season truly unforgettable

At the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, our customers are sure to see an array of Christmas decorations set up to spark off the spirit of the season.

Christmas day breakfast on the 25th December will be available, while a spectacular Christmas day gala buffet lunch with a live band will feature on the same day .

To usher in the New Year with family and loved ones, a New Year’s Eve gala buffet dinner will be offered on the 31st December.

He noted that Sheraton Abuja Hotel has commenced celebrations with beautiful Christmas decorations at the lobby and other public areas around the hotel.

“The Hotel teams ushered in the festive holiday with a remarkable Christmas party which was tagged: An evening with Santa. The fun event had influencers, VIPs, loyal customers and patrons converge at the hotel’s lobby bar.

Music and entertainment were the highlights of the event as invited guests donned Christmas hats and reindeer antlers to commemorate the season. Sheraton Paired, the Sheraton brand signature food & beverage program that mixes premium wines with eclectic small plates was served during the party.”