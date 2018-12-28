Shehu Shagari’s death, a fatal blow – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has described the death of second republic president of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shagari as very shocking and a fatal blow to Nigeria.

Fayose who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi said he received the news with shock but described the former president as a gentleman per excellence and a democrat who contributed immensely to the political and economic development of this country since the first republic.

He said his death came at the time when his advise from his fountain of experience are needed most to rescue Nigeria from destruction.

Fayose condoled the Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, the people of Shagari Village and the family left behind by the former president praying that God will uphold and comfort them.