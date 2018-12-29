Shehu Shagari begins last journey home

The body of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s Second Republic President has left the National Hospital Abuja for Sokoto.

The former leader who had received an avalanche of tributes from political foes and friends will be buried today in Shagari village in Sokoto state.

He died on Friday at the hospital at the age of 93.

mong the late tributes today was that of Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa, who said Shagari’s selfless service to the nation was exceptional.

Badaru, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Alhaji Bello Zaki, said the country has missed an elder statesman.

“ He served this country as a classroom teacher, a legislator, a minister and at the exalted position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“ Apart from this rare feat, Shagari served the traditional institution as the Turakin Sokoto, Ochiebuzo of Ogbaland, the Ezediale of Aboucha and the Baba Korede of Ado Ekiti,” the governor said.

Badaru commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, President Mohammadu Buhari, the immediate family of the deceased and all Nigerians.

Shagari was the President of Nigeria from 1979 to 1983 under the defunct National Party of Nigeria.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State showered encomium on the former President in Second Republic, late Shehu Shagari saying he lived a fulfilled live free of blemish during his lifetime.

Masari in a condolence message made available to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi said Shagari until his death was one of the leading conscience of the nation.

The Governor said the death of the former President is devastating coming at a time when the nation, buffeted by multifaceted challenges, requires his wise counsel.

According to him, “Nigeria has lost one of its last standing great statesmen.

“the late leader is one of the leading conscience of the nation, who lived an exemplary life defined by uncommon simplicity, in the tradition of the late Premier of the North and Sardaunan Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“Former President Shehu Shagari was a rare gem, and his death has created a wide leadership chasm that may take a long time to fill.

“His death is particularly devastating coming at a time when our nation, buffeted by multifaceted challenges, requires his wise counsel,” Masari said.

Extending condolences to President Muhammadu on behalf of himself, the government and people of Katsina state, Governor Masari called on Nigerians to borrow a leaf from the deceased and lead a simple life devoted to the service of the people in whatever station they find themselves.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, commiserating with the government and people of Sokoto State, the Sokoto Caliphate and family of the first executive President of the Country, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, on the passing of the ex-President on Friday said late Shagari earned greater respect as an elder statesman because of his simple life style, which endeared him to many.

Dr Fayemi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, described Alhaji Shagari as a man of peace, who lived an exemplary simple life style.

The Ekiti State Governor said Shagari, through the various positions he held since 1951 when he became the Secretary of the Northern People’s Congress in Sokoto, till his presidency between 1979 and 1983, played very significant roles in the socio-political growth and development of Nigeria.

Dr Fayemi said the late Shagari was a true example of a leader who loved peace and pursued it with all his might. “Until he breathed his last continued to render invaluable support to successive administrations at the various levels of government in the country”.

He said the late Shagari earned greater respect as an elder statesman because of his simple life style, which endeared him to many.

“We shall miss this great and amiable leader, who abhorred politics of bitterness.

“ I convey the condolences of my family, the good people of Ekiti State to the Shagari family, the Sokoto caliphate, the government and people of Sokoto State for the passing and pray that Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah firdous”.