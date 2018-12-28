Shagari played an active role in Nigeria’s growth, development – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has mourned the passing of former Nigerian President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, whose death at the National Hospital, Abuja, was announced on December 28.

Alhaji Shagari, aged 93 years, served as Nigeria’s President from 1979 to 1983.

The governor said that Shagari played an active role in the growth and development of Nigeria, and until his death, rendered invaluable support to successive administrations for the uplift of the country.



He said, “It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari. As an elder statesman, Shagari maintained a rather quite and simple lifestyle and was always available to advise the nation’s leaders. I commiserate with his family, the government and people of Sokoto State on his passing and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The governor noted that it was quite regrettable that Nigeria was losing someone like the former president at a time the country needed his wisdom and experience to forge ahead and build a more united nation.

According to him, “The former President remains a major shaper of what Nigeria has become today.”

Alhaji Shagari was born in Shagari village in Sokoto State in 1925 and served the country in various capacities as a minister, with his political career culminating in his election as Nigeria’s only president in the Second Republic.