Shagari lived exemplary life, used power to serve humanity – Ambode

On 2:40 pm

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of the first executive President of Nigeria and elder statesman, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Shehu Aliyu Usman Shagari
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 29, 2015 former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari arrives to attend the inauguration of new Nigerian President at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015. – Former Nigerian president Shehu Shagari, who was in power between 1979 and 1983, died on December 28, 2018, aged 93, the country’s current president said. Shagari, a Fulani Muslim from Nigeria’s northwest, became the country’s first executive president with full, rather than ceremonial, powers when the country introduced a US-style system in 1979. (Photo by AFP)

Shagari, who was the first and only President of Nigeria’s Second Republic from1979 to 1983, died on Friday in Abuja at the age of 93.

Governor Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, described the late Shagari as a complete gentleman, a thorough bred democrat and philanthropist per excellence who contributed immensely to Nigeria’s growth and development.

“The late President lived an exemplary life; he was a democrat and a fine gentle man whose idea of power was that of being a tool to serve his fatherland and humanity. He was an elder statesman in the true sense of the word.

“He was also a detribalized Nigerian who was committed to the course of a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria. He believed so much in all inclusive governance and was one of those patriotic Nigerians who contributed in laying the foundation of a sustainable democracy in Nigeria,” Governor Ambode said.

While commiserating with the family of the late elder statesman, the Governor urged them to uphold the ideals he stood for, saying that the nation will continue to draw inspiration from his life and times.

“His demise, just like that of our heroes past, must never be in vain. There can be no better time to unite together to achieve a better and more prosperous Nigeria.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express our heartfelt condolence to the family of Alhaji Shehu Shagari on this great and irreparable loss. He was a pride to our country and we will surely miss him,” Governor Ambode said.

