Seyi launches campaign for Oyo House of Assembly with 9ice, Adeyinka, Currency, others

Seyi Adisa, the APC candidate contesting for the Oyo State House of Assembly, Afijio local constituency, has finally launched his campaign in Ilora, Oyo State on Sunday, 9 December, 2018, with several dignitaries in attendance including popular artistes 9ice, Taye Currency, comedian Gbenga Adeyinka, among others.

The candidate, who is also a lawyer, entrepreneur and an advocate for youth empowerment, is the Principal Private Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Speaking at the event, the APC candidate highlighted the importance of inclusive governance and participatory politics, explaining that the 2019 elections provides an opportunity for youths in Oyo State, and the country at large, to demonstrate their power as citizens by voting wisely, while also ignoring violence.

“What we are witnessing today is the new wave of politics in Nigeria. As a young Nigerian, I understand the importance of politics in trying to develop the country. On the other hand, I believe that as a citizen from Afijio local constituency, we all have to come together to provide solutions to issues in our communities, and I intend to offer these through my experience and network.

The Akibio of Ilora, Oba Stephen Olufemi, Oparinde II, also described Barrister Seyi Adisa as a man full of fresh ideas ahead of the 2019 elections. In a message to the people at the first-of-its-kind E JE KA SEYI Concert, Oba Olufemi said Afijio was lucky to have a man like Seyi Adisa in contention to represent Afijio local government, and hereby urged all of Afijio to support him.

“We are lucky in Afijio at this moment of our lives. The emergence of our son is timely, and I urge us all to support him. Not just for ourselves or for our political parties per se, but for the proper development of Afijio. I totally recommend this experienced young man, Barrister Seyi Adisa, said the traditional ruler.

Barrister Seyi Adisa vowed to deploy his wholesome experience as the Principal Private Secretary to Governor Abiola Ajimobi, and his experience as a Barrister, to give beneficial and purposeful representation to Afijio, while changing the face of legislation in Oyo state.