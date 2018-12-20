Sex scandal: No appeal against dismissal of archbishop’s conviction – DPP

Mark Speakman, the Director of Public Prosecutions, on Thursday, said that there would be no appeal against judge’s court decision to dismiss Philip Wilson’s conviction, National Broadcaster ABC reported.

There will be no appeal against a court decision to overturn a conviction against the former Catholic archbishop on a charge of concealing child sex abuse by a pedophile priest.

The incident took place in the 70s.

Wilson, a former Archbishop of Adelaide, became the highest-ranking Roman Catholic in the world to be convicted earlier this year of concealing abuse by a paedophile priest.

Wilson was sentenced to 12 months home detention.

However, in early December, the conviction was overturned on appeal in a higher court, and Judge Roy Ellis ordered the clergyman be discharged.

The judge said there was reasonable doubt whether Wilson could remember being told about the abuse in 1976.

The New South Wales Attorney-General Speakman was asked to consider taking further legal action. (dpa/NAN)