Settle your electricity bills to enjoy stable power, Eko Disco tells consumers

Lagos – Just as the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has restated its commitment to uninterrupted power supply during the yuletide season and beyond, electricity consumers have been urged to reciprocate and pay their bills promptly.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, who made the call on Wednesday, urged consumers to pay their bills promptly to avoid power supply disruptions.

EKEDC’s operational area covers Lagos mainland, island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah.

Idemudia said the company had put in place measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply within its operational territory during the Yuletide and after.

He said the company was aware of the high expectations of customers to enjoy steady power supply during the festive period.

“EKEDC has put in place measures to ensure that the customers’ hopes are not dashed.

“We want to appeal to consumers under the network that should there be any spark from the pole or fault from transformer, our technical crew is on standby in all our business units.

“Our technical crew will work throughout the holiday to rectify electrical faults so that customers can enjoy the holiday.

“Our customer care lines are working 24/7, so customers should feel free to contact them if there is any electrical fault in their area,” Idemudia said.

The EKEDC’s spokesman, however, warned against vandalism and tampering with equipment in the zone as it could cause deaths or serious injuries.

He said such acts were responsible for incessant power outage and unnecessary financial expenses on the part of the company.

He said: “It is illegal and dangerous for anyone to trade, live or work near electricity installations or even tamper with them.

“The company is determined to deliver power supply to its customers in a very safe manner; we will collaborate with communities to safeguard electricity installations.”

Idemudia advised consumers to ensure that their homes and business premises were properly wired and earthed only by approved technicians to ensure safety of lives and property.

The general manager expressed the company’s felicitations to customers and advised them to be security and safety-conscious always especially during the Yuletide and New Year celebrations.