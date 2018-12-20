Senate urges FG to investigate Badeh’s killing

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— THE Senate, yesterday, asked the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, carry out a holistic investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assassination of late former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh (retd).

Condemning the murder of Badeh following gunshot wounds he sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm alongside his driver, the Senate however, observed a minute silence in his honour.

The Senate has urged the security agencies to search and rescue his person staff held hostage by the assailants.

Resolutions of the upper chamber, yesterday, were sequel to a motion by Senator Binta Garba (APC, Adamawa North), co-sponsored by deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’allah (APC, Kebbi South) on the demise of Badeh.