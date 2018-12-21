Senate passes bill for the establishment of poly in Abia

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, passed a bill for the Establishment of Federal Polytechnic Item, Abia State.

The decision of the senate followed the presentation of a report by Senator Jibrin Barau, APC, Kano North- led Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, just as it was read the third time and passed.

There was however a mild drama prior to the presentation of the report when some senators, jokingly exchanged banters over ‘Jibril,’ an alleged impostor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It would be recalled that the social media has been awash recently with posts claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead and now being represented by a certain Jibril from Sudan.

However, the President had restated his identity and denied that he was Jibril.

During the presentation of the report and for the fact that Senator Jibrin Barau was absent during plenary, the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan mandated the former chairman of the committee, Senator Binta Masi Garba to present the report on behalf of Jibrin.

At this point, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu who was presiding asked, “which of the Jibrin?”

The question elicited laughter in the chamber while forcing a response from Senator Binta Garba who said, “We are aware of the Jibrin you people are trying to force…but this is Binta, not Jibrin.”

In seconding the motion to consider the report, Senator Shehu Sani, PRP, Kaduna Central also referred to Senator Binta Garba as ‘Jibrin’.

He said, “I stand to second the motion being moved by Jibrin…Binta Masi Garba.”