Senate, IGP, others disagree over appointment, sack of Police Boss

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, Police and major stakeholders were yesterday divided over moves by the Senate to be fully involved in the screening, confirmation and subsequent removal of the Inspector- General of Police, IGP.

Presenting the position of the police at a public hearing on a Bill to repeal the Police Act Cap P19 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enact the Police Act, 2018 (SB.682) organised by the Senator Tijjani Kaura- led Senate Committee on Police Affairs, the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris argued that if the Senate was not allowed to confirm the Police boss, it would help avoid unnecessary politicking that often affects the process.

Idris also submitted that the appointment of top police officers should be subject to the Police Service Commission only, adding that it should not be allowed to go through an application process which could cause rancour among officers.

Also, the Police kicked against plans to reduce the number of serving Deputy Inspectors General of Police, DIGs, from seven to one as proposed in the amendment bill.

The bill for an act to repeal the Police Act was sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, APC, Kebbi South.

The Police, however, aligned with the proposal of a five-year tenure for the IGP.

Positions of the Police on the draft bill which has 85 sections were revealed yesterday by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and other relevant stakeholders