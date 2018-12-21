Senate confirms Owasanoye, 8 others as ICPC members, Abba-aji S’Court justice

ABUJA—THE Senate yesterday, confirmed the appointment of nine nominees President Muhammadu Buhari presented to it as Chairman and members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC.

Also yesterday, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The confirmation followed the consideration of a report by the Senate committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters by the Chairman, Senator David Umaru (APC, Niger East).

Those confirmed yesterday were Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, from Ondo State, South West a Chairman as Chairman, while Dr. Grace Chinda, Delta, South; Okolo Titus, Enugu, South East; Obiora Igwedebia, Anambra, South East; Olubukola Balogun, Lagos, South West; Justice Adamu Bello, Katsina, North West; Hannatu Muhammed, Jigawa, North West; Abdullahi Saidu, Niger, North Central and Yahaya Dauda, Nasarawa, North Central were all confirmed as members of the Commission.

Speaking on the confirmation, Senate Bukola Saraki said: “I would like congratulate the chairman and members. This is a very important commission in governance and in our fight against corruption.”