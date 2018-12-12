Senate confirms Buhari’s Communications Director, Keyamo, 6 others as NDIC Board Members

*** Rejects one, Urges Regulatory Bodies to be Up and doing

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate, yesterday confirmed the Director, Communications, 2019 Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, Festus Keyamo, SAN as a member, governing board of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC.

Also yesterday, the Senate confirmed Mrs. Ronke Sokefun from Ogun State, South West as Chairman, with Garba Bello from Sokoto State, North West; Brigadier General Josef Okoloagu, Enugu State, South East; Mustapha Adewale Mudashiru, Kwara, North Central and Adewale Adeleke, Ondo, South West as members of the corporation.

One of the nominees, Garba Buba, Bauchi, North East was, however, not confirmed because he did not show up for screening.

The confirmation of the six persons and rejection of one followed the consideration of the Report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions by the Chairman, Senator Rafiu Adebayo, PDP, Kwara South.