Sen. Adokwe calls for unity among tribal groups in Nasarawa state

Sen. Solomon Adokwe, has called on all tribal groups in Nasarawa State to imbibe the tenets of peaceful coexistence to avoid incessant communal crises.

The senator representing Nasarawa Southern Senatorial Zone, stated this on Sunday during the inauguration of the Mzough U Tiv (MUT) chapter in Lafia.

The MUT is a socio cultural association that promotes the cultural heritage and identity of the Tiv people.

He said such peaceful coexistence was needed to boost development and engender cordial relationship.

The lawmaker, who restated the purpose of the association , said : ” it will unite Tiv people, irrespective of political platforms.and create a forum for negotiations, working and living together in a peaceful large nationhood.

” This is the first time we are having a formal organisation of Mdzough U Tiv here in Nasarawa state, such an organisation is meant to unite you and also to enable you.live in harmony with other ethnic groups.

“Is not an association to draw a battle line among other ethnic groups, but to create a forum for further negotiations to work and live peacefully together as one people,” he advised.

On his part, Mr Bernard Kyeghna, the new President of the association in the state said it would help the state government to achieve lasting peace in the State.

Kyeghna said the association would inaugurate local officials at various local government and development Areas in the State to serve as grass roots peace preachers.

“We will strengthen a symbiotic relationship between the Tiv people and other ethnic groups, we will serve as strong agent that could help the government to preach peace in Nasarawa State.”

He expressed appreciation to the Nasarawa state Governor, Umaru Al-Makura , for his efforts in restoring peace in the State.

He, however, appealed to the governor to consider the creation of chiefdoms for Tiv people like any other ethnic groups in the state.

On his part, the MUT National President, Mr Edward Ujege, represented by Secretary General, Mr Boniface Ukende, congratulated the new officials and called on them to be good ambassadors of the association.