SEEFOR budgets N25.2bn for 4 N-Delta states in 2019

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — THE World Bank sponsored State Employment and Expenditure for Result, SEEFOR, yesterday, said it has budgeted $70 million (about N25.27 billion) for its intervention in public works in youth engagements in four Niger Delta States of Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers for 2019.

Task Team Leader of SEEFOR in Nigeria, Parminder Brar, stated this in Benin City, Edo State at the opening session of a four-day interaction among the four states on Integrated Financial Management Information System, IFMIS.

He said of the total amount, Edo State would get $18.2 million (N6.5 billion) for 2019.

Brar said: “The SEEFOR project will be spending about $1.5 million every month in Edo State and basically Edo has been doing well. This project covers public works next year. This project will support the employment of 9,000 young people in Edo State for the next 12 months and we will be implementing almost 59 small projects in Edo state.

Earlier, project Coordinator in Edo State, Toju Onaiwu, said SEEFOR would achieve 95 per cent disbursment of the funds in the state before the end of the year.