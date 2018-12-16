Security: Ogeh Foundation donates Toyota Hilux to Iyede Vigilantes

Presents Women with Wrappers

The Arc. Joseph Ogeh Foundation will on Sunday present a Toyota Hilux Van to Iyede Vigilantes to enhance movements of the operatives in the area and to boost the security of Iyede Kingdom.

The President of Arc Joseph Odeh’s Foundation made this disclosed yesterday in Asaba, noting that “ceremony will hold at Atebo Primary School Oghara-Iyede with the presentation of wrappers worth millions of naira to women in the seventeen communities of the Iyede Kingdom in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He urged all party faithful, stakeholders and community leaders and from Iyede and Isoko North to attend the ceremony.