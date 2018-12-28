Security guard beats colleague to death in Lagos

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered a security guard, Usman Abdulkareem to be remanded at the Ikoyi Prison for allegedly killing his colleague.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. Kusanu said the accused would remain remanded, pending the outcome of legal advice by the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused, who is being tried for murder, was alleged to have hit his colleague, Augustine Musa, 34, whom he accused of gossiping about him, a development he said got him infuriated.

Abdulkareem’s plea was not taken as the court lacked the jurisdiction to prosecute such matter.

The Investigative Police Officer (IPO), ASP Gafar Oderinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 18, at Dangote Oil Refinery, Idasho Town, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos state by 9 p.m.

The offence contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and prescribes death sentence for upon conviction.

The Magistrate adjourned until Jan. 30, 2019 for DPP legal advice.