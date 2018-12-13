Secret of Toyota Land Cruiser dominance, 4WD supremacy

By Theodore Opara

THE Toyota Land Cruiser station wagon is unarguably the most popular large sport utility vehicle, SUV in Nigeria. As the flagship of the Toyota family, the Land Cruiser, like other Toyota models in Nigeria has dominated its segment for close to seven decades without any strong rivalry in its class. For instance, there is no state governor in the country whose vehicle fleet is not dominated by the Land Cruiser, not to talk of presidential fleet. The military and para military, prominent private individuals across the length and breadth of the country also see the Land Cruiser a status symbol. Even the United Nations too, have found the Land Cruiser as the favourite large SUV in the execution of its tough assignments in many parts of the world where the terrain are very difficult.

The question has been, why is the Land Cruiser the favourite of many in this class? Vanguard Motoring investigations reveal that the Land Cruiser’s dominance can be attributed to its reliability, safety, comfort, ease of maintenance and overall performance. According to Toyota Motor company “The legendary Land Cruiser, a truly dominant 4WD vehicle has been routinely taming the widest terrains on earth for more than half a century. In the process, it has become an essential part of the lives of a wide variety of people around the world.”

At the heart of the Land Cruiser wagon is a V8 5.7 litre engine, rated at 381 horse power and 401 pound feet of torque. Mated to this engine is a six speed automatic transmission coupled with a world’s most advanced 4WD systems.

Land Cruiser comes with class leading technologies and features. You hardly get stuck on the road with Land Cruiser. Apart from the fact that the car is fuel efficient, it comes with dual fuel tank system which automatically transfers fuel from the sub-tank to the main tank when the need arise.

This coupled with other unique features, like multi-terrain ABS with EBD which detects off-road driving conditions such as sand and dirt.

There is also vehicle stability control which detects lateral skidding during cornering and automatically controls engine output as well as the braking force on each tyre, thereby helping the driver to maintain control. There are multiple SRS airbags which protects occupants in the event of an accident.

For a long time, the Land Cruiser has set 4WD standards in cabin comfort with world’s most advanced air conditioning system and genuinely comfortable easily configured seating throughout.

The Land Cruiser’s world’s most advanced air conditioning system features four-zone front/rear right/left independent temperature control, while up to 28 outlets ensure a comfortable cabin environment for all occupants in all driving conditions.

Toyota engineers left out nothing in the finishing of the Land Cruiser, large option meters, multi-information display, high-sensitivity sonic sensors that detect obstacles rear and front, start/stop button, cooler box to keep beverages refreshing, seat memory function, cap holders and host of other amenities to make your stay in the Land Cruiser memorable abound in the large SUV.

The massive interior of the Land Cruiser is a luxury to behold. It leaves a lasting impression of prominence. All occupants benefits equally, sharing in the comfort and savouring the satisfaction. This is the reason the Land Cruiser is referred to as the king of the road and SUV with 4WD supremacy.