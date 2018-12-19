Seasons Campaign: Smile offers customers free voice call, YouTube access

By Juliet Umeh

Smile, Nigeria’s Affordable and SuperReliable 4G LTE telecommunications network has introduced a brand campaign, in the spirit of the holiday season to keep families and friends connected, entertained with music and videos and updated with what’s happening on social media.

The campaign tagged ‘Get into the groove this season’ is aimed at empowering individuals and families to purchase and use Smile’s 4GLTE broadband internet to enjoy their smart TVs, portable tablets as well as voice and video calls. Stay connected to the people and activities they love doing online, watch videos, play games and more.

With the campaign, potential customers will enjoy the offer by purchasing a SMiFi device which comes bundled with 10GB data in addition to FREE 1 hour YouTube access daily for 1month, 10 minutes calls all local networks,100% data bonus for first 3 months and unlimited on-net calls. The free one hour YouTube access is available for use between 9am – 3pm daily within the 30days period. Existing customers on the network will also enjoy the free YouTube offer for 30days by purchasing any 30 days data plan with a minimum of 5GB.

Head, Brand and Communications; Lotanna Anajemba said the company felt the need to keep every Nigerian connected to families and friends through voice and video calls by simply downloading and using the SmileApp, streaming and watching movies as well as sharing memorable moments.