SDPC relocation from Warri: Our investigations’ll be transparent—Dogara

lWe still have logistics office in Warri— SPDC

lYou must come back, host communities insist

By Emman Ovuakporie

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday, said the relocation of Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, headquarters from Warri to Lagos and Port Harcourt was devastating to host communities, saying its investigation of the matter would be transparent.

Dogara said this at a one-day investigative hearing entitled: ‘Need to Investigate the Relocation of SPDC relocation from Warri.”

The Speaker, who was represented by Minority Whip, Umar Barde, said: “The relocation of SPDC operational headquarters to Lagos and Port Harcourt was devastating to the host communities.”

SPDC in its submission before the committee said the relocation of its operational headquarters to Warri, Delta State was impossible due to the insecurity in the area.

At the hearing, the company’s representative, Dr. Steve Okwuosah, said militancy, pipeline vandalism, and other criminal activities still hold sway in Warri and other parts of Niger Delta, adding that the crisis would not allow for a smooth operation of company’s facilities in the area.

He said the company had lost billions of dollars in its operations in the region owing to insecurity and called for the protection of its facilities by the relevant security agencies .

But the House Committee, the Delta State Government as well as host communities of oil companies operating in the region insisted that the operational headquarters of the company must be relocated to Warri for economic reasons.

Both the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Mr.. Festus Ovie Agas and Chief Edward Ekpoko Chairman Ijaw,Isoko and Itsekiri Leaders Forum, insisted that the company must relocate its operational headquarters to Warri for smooth operations.