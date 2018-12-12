Scholarship: FoodCo launches Dr. Adegbenga Sun-Basorun Scholarship Scheme

By Oghenefego Obaebor

In a bid to create and ensure equal opportunities for indigent students as well reduce the burden of out-of-school-children in Nigeria, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a diversified consumer goods company with interests in retail, fast food and manufacturing, has announced the kick-off of the Dr. Adegbenga Sun-BasorunScholarship Scheme.

The Scholarship Scheme is set up in memory of the late Dr. Adegbenga Sun-Basorun, the founding Chairman of FoodCo Nigeria Limited, who was noted for his passion towards uplifting the lot of less privileged members of the society especially women and children.

Speaking on the scholarship scheme which is opened to Junior Secondary students across selected schools in Ibadan, Oyo State, Ade Sun-Basorun, Executive Director, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, stated that the initiative will help ease the financial stress that families go through in their quest to provide quality education for their children and wards.

Sun-Basorun, who expressed optimism that the Dr. Adegbenga Sun-Basorun Scholarship Scheme scholarship scheme will be a springboard for indigent students in Ibadan to achieve their academic and career aspirations, added that the initiative aligns with the company’s rich Corporate Social Responsibility heritage in impacting the lives of the Bandanna populace through the provision educational, healthcare and empowerment support.

He said: “Our story as a brand is never complete without a mention of the wonderful support we have enjoyed from the good people of Ibadan. In all of our 36 years of operation, we have forged a special bond with the Ibadan populace and we are always looking out for new and exciting opportunities to make positive impact in the lives of people in the community. We understand the importance of education as a critical element in any society hence our decision to provide much needed intervention for indigent students.

While giving details about the modalities for selection of beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, Sun-Basorun said that the foundation will work in collaboration with the management of the selected schools to nominate suitable indigent candidates based on merit.

“For a start, the scheme is opened to junior secondary school two (JSS 2) students whose academic performance from the previous class will be an initial eligibility criterion. We have just concluded an eligibility test for students in 7 secondary schools in Ibadan. In all we had about 135 students that participated in the exams and we are expecting to award scholarships to 50 -70 students depending on their performance,” he added.

Amongst the hosts of dignitaries that attended the event, was the State Co-Ordinator, Universal Basic Education Board, UBEC, Bandanna Office, Mrs. Lydia Gbagiwho commended FoodCo for setting up the scheme.

In her words: “It is always gratifying to see corporate organizations not only give back to the society but also choose education as the platform from which to touch lives. We are delighted because this scheme will not only serve as an incentive for students to take their studies serious but would also help tackle incidences of out-of-school amongst students in the society. FoodCo, by this gesture, has shown that it appreciates the role that education plays in the society and we call on other corporate bodies to borrow a leaf from them.

Some of the schools that participated in the maiden edition of the Dr. Adegbenga Sun-Basorun Scholarship Scheme eligibility test included Oba Akinyele Memorial High School, Queen’s School, Government College and TL Oyesina Model Secondary School.

Others include Community High School, Alegongo, Methodist Secondary School and Urban Day Secondary.