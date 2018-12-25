Save our shops, Onitsha machete dealers beg Obiano

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—Traders dealing on machetes and knives at Onitsha Main Market, under the aegis of Machetes Line Association have appealed to Governor Willie Obiano never to allow the authorities of Onitsha Main Market Traders Association, OMMATU and by extension, the authorities of Onitsha North Local Government Council and the Amalgamated Traders Association of Anambra State, AMATAS to demolish their shops or revoke their allocation papers.

They said they have their allocation papers for long now and have been paying their levies, taxes and rents to the appropriate government authorities as and when due and therefore, could not imagine the rationale behind the attempt to revoke their papers and even demolish their shops.

In a petition to Governor Willie Obiano, the machete dealers appealed to the governor to intervene and save them from the plot by the market leaders to dispossess them of their shops.