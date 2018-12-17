Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. Senate moves on Khashoggi’s death

Saudi Arabia on Monday rejected recent moves of the U.S. Senate over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Press Agency reported.



The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to recommend ending U.S. military assistance to the Saudi-led operation in Yemen and accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of involvement in the death of Saudi journalist Khashoggi.

The positions of the U.S. Senate were based on “unsubstantiated claims and allegations and contained blatant interference in the Kingdom’s internal affairs, undermining the Kingdom’s regional and international role,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that the murder of Khashoggi was a deplorable crime which did not reflect the Kingdom’s policy.

Meanwhile, it also reaffirmed its commitment to continue to further develop relations with the U.S.

Khashoggi has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

The Saudi authorities said he died in a “brawl” in the consulate and denied that the Saudi crown prince had ordered the killing.

The U.S. Congress has urged a thorough investigation into his death, and threatened to take more actions against Saudi Arabia such as sanctions and suspension of military support for the Saudi-led attack in Yemen if those responsible were not held accountable.

However, the Trump administration has been reluctant to further punish the Saudi Government. (Xinhua/NAN)