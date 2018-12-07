Satellite town residents petition FG, others on tank farms disaster

By Cynthia Alo

LAGOS—RESIDENTS of Satellite town, an area in Lagos State, under the aegis of Satellite Town Forum, have called on the Federal and Lagos State Governments as well as other relevant bodies to relocate tank farms in the area.

According to the residents, activities carried out in the tank farms are constantly making life unbearable for the community.

Speaking at a press conference organized by the Satellite Town Community Development Association in Lagos tagged: Save satellite town Lagos from disaster: relocate all tank farms and container terminals, Chairman of the forum, Mr. Governor Imitini stated that since 2014 when some of the tank farms emerged in the area, it has been a tragedy for the community.

He lamented that efforts made over the years, had proven abortive, while neglected actions have resulted to increase in loss of lives, shut down of businesses, unemployment, flooding, environmental pollution, submerging of houses, among others.

Imitini said: “For this reason we have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State government as well as relevant federal and state ministries and parastatals to step in and do the needful. We have written the National and Lagos State assemblies on these chaotic developments in order to get resolutions. Satellite town is in great peril and on a precipice; suffering has become our other name.

“We most respectfully send this SOS message to those in position of authority to come and help us because we are dying. We call on the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives to save us from groom and disaster.

“We plead with the Governor of Lagos State, Lagos State Emergency management Agency, LASEMA, and Lagos State Environmental protection Agency, LASEPA, to rise up and save Satellite town and help us the helpless residents.”

He, however, warned that the new tank farm container terminal set to be situated at zone 2 Liverpool Estate area in the community should be relocated as its construction in the estate would create more challenges to already existing ones.

He noted that Satellite town stretches from Alakija to Abule-Ado along Lagos Badagry expressway to waterside area and beyond and was designed and built as a residential area.

On the way forward , the chairman said that while the residents await the relocation of the tank farms, which is likely to take time, the federal and state government authorities should construct large underground culverts across the depot road for onward routing to the sea, removal of tank farms facilities sited on direct flood channels.