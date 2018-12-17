Saraki announces names of nominees into NASS Commission

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has approved the names of 12 nominees into the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

They include Senator Joy Emordi (Anambra) who is being proposed as the Chairman, Nuhu Musa (Jigawa), Hon. Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Kebbi), Barr. Femi Agge (Edo), Uthman Olakunle Taofeek (Lagos), Prince Adenekan Olateru-Olagbegi (Ondo) and Amb. Abdulazeez Sheikh Usman (Kwara).

Other nominees are Awalu Aliyu Ohindese (Kogi), Henry Odey Adagba (Ebonyi), Dr. Rufus Omeire (Imo), Hon. Bilyamini Bunbot (Bauchi), and Ahmed Ashemi (Borno).

In line with the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the National Assembly Commission Act, 2000, the names of the nominees will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment.