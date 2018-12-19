Sanwo-Olu support group takes sanitation awareness to Eputu

By Etop Ekanem

LAGOS — A support group for Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, under Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Touching Lives, BOS-TL, has stressed on the need for communities to embark on environmental sanitation to improve the health of its citizens.

Addressing newsmen, during an environmental sanitation exercise held in Eputu community in Ibeju-Lekki, BOS TL Convener, Mr. Sesan Awonoiki, said: “We have also decided to get involved physically and not just talking about it, we believe it will drive home the message more effectively. The youths are the future and so it is important to get the right values to them to enhance their leadership skills for the future and good of the nation.”

On the choice of Eputu community, Awonoiki said, “I was here 20 years ago, the whole place was littered, we feel should come back to where we started.”