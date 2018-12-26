Sanwo-Olu marks Christmas with sick babies, newborns

In a display of compassion for families that did not have opportunity to celebrate Christmas, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, visited the paediatric section of the Gbagada General Hospital on Christmas day to lift children battling various health conditions.

Sanwo-Olu also visited the Gbaja Hospital for Maternal and Child Care in Surulere, where he donated gifts and medical consumables to all newborns and their parents. He also had one-on-one chats with adult patients in the Gbagada General Hospital, cheering them up and praying for their recovery.

The APC candidate’s presence at the hospitals created moments of excitement as family members of the patients gathered in groups to pray for Sanwo-Olu for showing care and identifying with them in their low moments.

Sanwo-Olu said the gesture was informed by the spirit of Christmas and his personal conviction to lift the downtrodden in their times of need. He noted that his visit to the hospitals was deliberately planned on the Christmas day to put smile on the faces of families that could not celebrate because of ailments.

He said: “It is Christmas day and this season is significant because it teaches us love, compassion and selflessness. While majority of us have our family members and friends with us to mark the day, we need to understand that several families are in pain because their loved ones are battling various ailments at the hospital. So, it’s no Christmas for these people because they need to be with their ailing family members

“On a day like this, I thought it necessary to identify with these families and celebrate with them. I believe this gesture will cheer them up and give them reasons to be happy. We hope that the little we have come to share with them today will strengthen them to get out of the sickbed quicker and better.”