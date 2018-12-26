Sanusi says football in Nigeria will have better days in 2019

Abuja – Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Tuesday in Abuja said he firmly believes that better days are ahead for Nigeria’s football.

Sanusi said that in spite of several ups and downs of recent months he was optimistic of blissful football activities in the country in 2019.

He said the federation was ready to do everything possible to lift the country’s football to higher levels.



“We shall support all the teams that qualified for competition to make sure they succeed.

“NFF will more than ever before galvanise football, especially for grassroots development,” Sanusi said.

The NFF General Secretary said the federation would continue to promote football development in Nigeria without minding the brazen challenges facing it in that regard.

He however noted that the year 2018 was still a successful one for the federation.

Sanusi commended Nigerians for supporting football, adding that their love for football was unequalled.(NAN)