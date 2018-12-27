Sammie Okposo blasts Akpororo

Popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo believes in ‘practicing what you preach.’ And that’s why he came down heavily on comedian cum gospel artiste, Akpororo for taking off his shirt while performing at a street praise Jamz in Lagos.



Akpororo, who’s known for his radical praises on the street performed at an end of the year concert. The comedian had taken off his shirt at some point and this did not go down well with singer Sammie Okposo as he took to his Instagram page to condemn Akpororo for the act.

“Why did you remove your shirt?,”he queried before going ahead to blast the fiery worshipper for the act.” Akpororo wetin make you remove your shirt!!! Why yo go remove your shirt on top a strictly gospel music stage. This is an alter of praise and worship unto God, this is not funny at all. This is totally wrong and out of order,”Okposo wrote. Interestingly, he has since deleted his comment and acknowledged his error.