Salis Foundation trains 54,000 in vocational skills

By Oboh Agbonkhese

Owolabi Salis Foundation has trained 54,000 women, girls and boys across Lagos State in shoe making, make-up and makeover, catering and decoration, fashion designing, hair dressing, among others.

The foundation’s Founder, High Chief Owolabi Salis, made the disclosure at the graduation of 550 beneficiaries of the training, who make up the second batch in Alimosho 02, Ikotun Centre.

Salis, Lagos State governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy, AD, added that his administration will focus on things that will bridge the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

In his words: “If a leader is materialistic, the people’s interest cannot be priority. Otherwise, using the state resources to care for the people is the essence of governance. It has nothing to do with politics, but everything to do with social investment.

“As I keep saying, Lagos State has the resources to take care of its population. This is why when I am voted in as governor, every local council development area, LCDA, will have a government-funded skills acquisition centre.”

He noted that the foundation was speaking to the Bank of Industry, BoI, towards a symposium for all 54,000 beneficiaries on how to access the various social investment funds.