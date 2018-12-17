S-South PDP leaders resolve to constitute Presidential Campaign Council

Port Harcourt—South-South Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have resolved to ensure that the zone remains under the control of the party after the 2019 general election.

Addressing journalists after South-South PDP zonal meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, weekend, the state governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, announced that the meeting resolved to constitute the South-South PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

He said: “We have resolved to set up a presidential campaign council in South-South and then take a date for the zonal presidential campaign rally. South-South is the stronghold of the PDP and we want to retain that. All the states in the zone must continue to remain under the PDP.”

The governor noted that the meeting worked out modalities for the success of the party during the forthcoming elections, adding: “We have set up modalities for the success of our party in the governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly elections in 2019.”

The meeting attracted governors, state PDP chairmen, National Assembly members, Speakers of Houses of Assembly and former federal lawmakers from the zone.