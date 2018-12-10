Royal Niger, Viper partner on subsea equipment maintenance

By Sebastine Obasi

THE Nigerian local content policy is yielding dividend as Royal Niger Emerging Technologies Limited, an indigenous company, in partnership with Viper Innovations Limited has presented its breakthrough for the Nigerian market which has the potential to reduce maintenance costs for subsea electrical equipment maintenance and electrical integrity in the upstream industry.

Speaking at the event, in Lagos, Neil Douglas, Managing Director of Viper Innovations said, “We see Nigeria as one of the growing areas and there are lots of business opportunities if you can provide leading-edge technology coupled with local content. As part of our collaboration objectives, we will be training Royal Niger Personnel to provide the in-country support for our services and installation of our hardware. This will help Royal Niger build on their current capabilities and capacity. We are all looking forward to the future with not only Viper and Royal Niger benefiting from the collaboration but also our clients will benefit from award-winning technologies to extend field life and reduce operational costs.”

Also speaking, Chairman Royal Niger, Olu Adewunmi, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian oil industry for its continued support for Nigerian content inclusion within the subsea umbilicals scope as it will deepen the in-country capacity through the relationship with Viper Innovations. He explained that Royal Niger Emerging Technologies is the leading indigenous supplier of umbilicals and controls equipment to the Nigerian upstream industry.

“Their continued strides in domiciling umbilical technologies has been as a result of the focused leadership of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) which noted umbilicals and controls technologies as key development areas for the industry,” he said.