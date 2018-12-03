Rohr preaches cooperation to NFF, Sports ministry

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, has harped on the need for the Nigeria Football Federation and the Sports Ministry to forged a better understanding and cooperation for the sake of the growth of football in the country.

The Franco-German coach who witnessed a longstanding face off in Nigeria football said his wish for 2019 was for a close knit relationship between the NFF and Sports Ministry.

“What I wish for the New Year is that we should stop the conflicts between the Nigeria Football Federation and the Sports Ministry,”

“We cannot succeed in a country when we are not together. We can only succeed when we are together.

“I saw this everywhere. In Burkina Faso, the Sports Minister was attending the team’s matches and he was even paying the salaries of the coaches, paying for trips and bonuses.

“Same in Gabon with Ali Bongo – he was a fan of football and the Sports minister Rene Demizur, a former player. I miss that here.”

He added that: “The Federation is fighting to have a good organisation, find money and sponsors for football, they have to do this all alone.

“On the other side, there is a fight from the ministry. I don’t have anything against the Sports minister.

“I think he is a patriotic man, but I see that they are not together around us and we are a bit alone. “When you don’t have solidarity from the politics and afootball officials, you cannot have it easy but we need that now.”

Rohr recalled the chaotic scenario when the world soccer body FIFA threatened to suspend Nigeria.

“We are worried about it because when we heard we could be suspended prior to the Seychelles game, I called the President of the NFF (Amaju Pinnick) and he said all will be well.”