Rohr: How Nigeria can produce top strikers like France

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has identified how Nigeria can produce top strikers like world champions France, reputed for being the country with the highest number of high quality forwards in world football.. Since the days of the late Rashidi Yekini,, the Super Eagles are waiting for a classic center forward with top level skill that sends goalkeepers into panic mode at the slightest kick of the ball.

Unlike France, a nation blessed with super strikers, Nigeria’s best forward currently is China-based Odion Ighalo, who had a World Cup to quickly forget in Russia last summer while the likes of Leicester forward, Kelechi Iheanacho and Watford striker, Isaac Success are yet to hit top form for club and country.

In the Bundesliga alone, Frankfurt’s Sébastien Haller (24) and Gladbach’s Alassane Plea (25) are among the top scorers, and Jean-Philippe Mateta (21) from Mainz has already proved his talent this season.

None of these professionals is part of the French national team, because there are only world-class players: Kylian Mbappé (20 / PSG), Antoine Griezmann (27 / Atlético Madrid), Alexandre Lacazette (27 / Arsenal) or Olivier Giroud (32 / FC Chelsea).

While explaining why France is blessed with an array of super strikers that make other countries green with envy, Rohr sees in the African roots of many French professionals the reason for their class. He also wants Nigeria to take a cue from the French in order to become a potent attacking force in world football.

“They are often physically strong and fast,” Rohr. told Sports Bild.

In addition, young strikers in France would get their chance to play in the top league rather than in other top flight European leagues.

“You let the strikers have their freedom, but they must use it. There must not be a one-man show with many dribbles, they always have to help the team’’, said Rohr.

“Forming strikers has a long tradition in France,” says 65-year-old Rohr, who spent almost ten years as a youth coach at Bordeaux and lives in France.

“Most teams in Ligue 1 have specially trained striker coaches’’.

The trainers in France usually take care of all the attackers of the professionals and the junior staff twice a week. They specifically train the players, for example with firing walls, to which targets are attached.