Rivers State will be ready for the All African Seniors Badminton Championship – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the government and people of the state will provide a serene atmosphere for the 2019 All African Seniors Badminton Championships.



Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) on Friday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike thanked the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA) for approving Port Harcourt as the city to host the rest of the continent.

He assured the Badminton family that the Rivers State Government will get the venue for the tournament ready before the Rivers Governor’s Badminton Championship

“We will prepare the Civic Centre and get it ready for the Rivers Governor’s National Badminton Championship. We will support the the organisation of the championship,” he said.

Governor Wike directed the State Commissioner of Sports to work with the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) to ensure the successful hosting of Rivers Governor’s National Badminton Championship and the 2019 All African Senior Badminton Championships.

Earlier, the President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr Francis Orbih praised Governor Wike for turning around the sporting sector through quality investments.

He informed Governor Wike that Rivers State has been granted the hosting rights for the 2019 All African Seniors Badminton Championship in April. He said the forthcoming Rivers Governor’s National Badminton Championship will prepare the ground for the continental fiesta.

He said that the African Badminton Championship is coming to Nigeria for the first time in 19years.

The BFN President urged the governor to assist the federation install the needed facilities that would make the Civic Centre ready for the Rivers Governor’s National Badminton Championship.

He said that the National Badminton hero, Mr Tamuno Gibson who hails from Rivers State, has contributed to the growth of the game.

To develop the game of Badminton, Orbih said that the federation will introduce a programme called Shuffle Time. He said that the programme meant for secondary schools will be flagged off in Rivers State.