Rivers govt, Ogoni land move to reintegrate Benin Republic returnees

The Rivers State Government and the four Ogoni speaking local government areas of the state have taken concrete measures to address the needs of Nigerians of Ogoni extraction living in Benin Republic.

The four Ogoni speaking council chairmen announced the partnership to address the challenges facing Nigerians of Ogoni extraction living in Benin Republic yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Lahteh Loolo of Khana council, Paul Kobani of Gokana council, Jacobson Nbina of Tai council and Philip Okparaji of Eleme council told the Benin Republic returnees that Governor Wike directed that the process of rehabilitating them should commence.

Speaking with the returnees at Government House, Port Harcourt Round-about, the council chairmen noted that they were on ground to carry out the directive of Governor Wike.

Chairman of Tai council, Dr Jacobson Nbina said details of all the returnees had been compiled, while the Local Government Areas with the assistance of the state government will integrate them into the society.

Lahteh Loolo, Chairman of Khana council said the four councils had made the necessary arrangements to integrate the returnees.

According to the Chairman of Eleme council, Mr Philip Okparaji, “the councils have arranged for medical attention for the returnees.”