Rivers Gov’t laments encroachment on lands, begs NIS for help

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The Rivers State Government has lamented the encroachment of its landed property by land grabbers.

The government also called on the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, NIS, to help them (state government) secure its property from individual land grabbers.

The Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Land, Dr Anugbum Onuoha, made this call in Port Harcourt at the Reception/Public Lecture in honour of Surv. Alabo C.D Charles, Tagged: ‘Professionalism and Good Governance Catalyst to National Development.’

Speaking, Onuoha alleged that surveyors encourage quacks in their operations, adding that they (surveyors) sign land documents without knowing the position of the land.

Onuoha said: “Some of the problems we are having is that people go into Government land at ease. Nigerian Institution of Surveyors should stop patronising quacks.

“Surveyors take money and stamp documents without knowing the sites and it is not good. Signing a plan without knowing the site is the corruption we are talking about.

“Help the government so that we can stop this encroachment on our land. Tell everyone to get the Certificate of Deposits from the Office of the Surveyor General. Help save us from encroachment on our land.”

He stated that the state government has redefined the process of getting a Certificate of Occupancy, CofO, adding that government under Chief Nyesom Wike, has within three years issued 2468 CofOs.

However, Eberechi Adele, Guest Speaker for the event, said national development has been a thing of concern because every attempt to achieve it had always gone to the opposite direction.