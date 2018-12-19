Rivers 2019: Kalabari monarchs, stakeholders endorse Tonye Cole

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Chiefs and stakeholders of Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State have endorsed the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Tonye Cole, as their sole candidate ahead of the 2019 polls in the state.

The chiefs and stakeholders of the ethnic nationality disclosed this in Port Harcourt, at an extensive meeting.

Speaking, Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas, one of the founding fathers of Abonnema Stool, noted that the chiefs’ resolve was despite their party affiliations to support their own candidate, calling on others to follow suit.

Douglas said: “Kalabari is in a state of confusion and scattered in their political affiliations. The chiefs thought that we should come together and end this confusion by bringing our people together.

“The chiefs know that there are two political parties and if one of the main political parties has given us opportunity, we cannot just fold our hands but tell the entire Kalabari nation that we have one of our sons in the major political party.”

Speaking separately with NAN in Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, after his ward-to-ward consultation/voter sensitisation tour, Cole noted “I’m worried about the poverty level in Rivers communities. I know poverty is a huge challenge, especially among third world nations, but I think most of these adjudged high poverty indices we should have been able at least to achieve electricity.”