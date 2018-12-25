Rights group wants Atiku to clear air on aid for Abia pipeline victims

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—A human rights group, Easylife Initiative for Rural Youths, has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to clear the air on the N10 million donation he made to the victims of the pipeline explosion that killed over 200 people at Umuaduru and Umuimo villages in Osisioma Ngwa Council, Abia State.

The group which said it has the mandate of the victims’ families commended the PDP candidate for donating to the victims. It however, stated that the victims are suffering as none of them have received a dime from the donation.

In a statement signed by the national secretary of EasyLife Initiative for Rural Youths, Comrade Uche Udensi Emeku, the group lamented that most of the surviving victims are dying as their families have been thrown into further agony as they cannot access medicare and some children were rendered orphans.

“Your Excellency, thank you for visiting the scene of the Osisioma Ngwa pipeline explosion on 17th October, 2018 just as you received the news through the vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. The families heaved a sigh of relief as he announced a donation of N10 million to ameliorate their sufferings. This however, has turned into a night as none of the victims has received a dime from the donation.

“Most of the surviving victims have been thrown into further suffering as they cannot access medicare and widows between the ages of 20 to 37 and fatherless children are being churned out as nobody cares for them. Some have resorted to begging for survival while others have been thrown out of school. It is based on these that we demand for an update on the status of the donation and its disbursement.

“The families believe that you have released the donation which is yet to be given to them. This clarification is necessary to clear the air on the rumoured notion and side talks making the rounds suggesting that Your Excellency has not fulfilled his promise.”