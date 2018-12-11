Revenue leakages by MDAs affect payment of salaries – Dogara

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—YAKUBU Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives on yesterday lamented the failure of federal revenue generating agencies to remit funds collected into the Federation Account as provided by extant laws affects payment of salaries by Federal and state governments.

Dogara made the disclosure while declaring open a 4-day investigative hearing into alleged under-remittances of revenue to the Federation Account.

He condemned the recurring face-offs with respect to revenue remittances and figures between Federal Ministry of Finance and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

This is just as Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN at the panel declared that it did not have records of unremitted monies into the Federation Account.

Dogara, who was represented by Rep Jerry Alagboso, said:”When the government is making efforts towards diversifying the economy in order to reduce the country’s over-reliance on the oil sector, it is disheartening to hear repeated allegations of non-remittances of huge amounts of revenue by agencies required to generate and manage our revenue.

“You may recall that the Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting in July was stalemated, two or three times, due to controversies over unremitted revenue. This led to delays in the payment of salaries by the federal and state governments and other budgetary expenditures in most federal government agencies and establishments.

“The continuous face-offs with respect to revenue remittances and figures between the Ministry of Finance and NNPC on one hand as well as state governments and revenue generating organs of the Federal Government on the other hand, only show some of the many instances of unending issues of revenue leakages in our economy.”