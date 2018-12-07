Reps probe killing of Delsu female students

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—DISTURBED by the incessant killing of female students of Delta State University, Abraka, the House of Representatives, yesterday, mandated the House Committee on Police Affairs to interface with all major stakeholders.

The House asked the Police Affairs committee to collaborate with the Inspector-General of Police and the Delta State Commissioner of Police with a view to taking necessary and effective measures at arresting the deplorable situation.

The resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by Rep Lovette Idisi (PDP, Delta) during plenary.

Idisi, in his submission, said he is disturbed that despite repeated killings, security in the area has remained lax with no efforts to beef it up in order to check the killings and protect the vulnerable citizens.

He explained that the killings are specifically targeted at the female folks whose used sanitary pads and underwear are allegedly needed for ritual purposes.

“If drastic steps are not urgently taken, the killings could continue unabated to the extent that the successes recorded in Delta State University could be eroded and it may beco-me unattractive to prospective students,” the lawmaker warned.

The motion was adopted by the House through a voice vote and a minute silence was observed in memory of the late 300 Level student of the Department of Mass Communication of Delta State University, Abraka, Miss Elozino Ogege.